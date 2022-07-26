Fact Check: No, the government has not imposed GST on funeral services

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh over nude photos on social media

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, July 26: Chembur police have registered a case against Ranveer Singh over sharing his nude photos on his Instagram account.

The complaint against the actor has been filed under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said.

A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police. In the complaint, it claimed that Singh hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the police had told PTI earlier.

NGO seeks FIR against Ranveer Singh over his nude photoshoot, files complaint

Last Thursday, the actor posted the pictures which were for the shoot of a magazine on hos social media account. The pictures had gone viral.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh, who had several hit movies to his credit including 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and 'Gully Boy', is busy with movies like'Cirkus' and 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 14:18 [IST]