FIR against Sitaram Yechury for hurting hindu sentiments

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: Police in Hairdwar booked Communist Party of India-Marxist, general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday for allegedly linking Hinduism with violence.

Ramdev lodged his complaint after Yechury's statement on Thursday in Bhopal stating "Hindus can be violent which is evident by Hindu mythologies Ramayana and Mahabharata."

It is an attempt by Yechury to defame the religion which must be condemned," Ramdev said.

Referring to claims by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that Hindus cannot indulge in violence, Yechury had on Friday said Hindu mythological books like the Ramayana and Mahabharata were replete with instances of violence.

"It is a fallacy to say that Hindus cannot engage in violence," Yechury had said.

"What is the logic behind saying there is a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don't," Yechury said.

Yechury also attacked the BJP for fragmenting the society for votes through its divisive policies.