'FIR against me is after effect of Gujarat results', says Jignesh Mevani

Breaking his silence over FIR filed against him in Pune for alleged provocative speeches, Dalit activist and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani refuted the charges, saying he was being targetted by the BJP and Sangh Parivar.

In a press meet held in Delhi, Mevani said, "Not even a single word of my speech was inflammatory, I am just being targeted. No part of my speech was provocative or inflammatory."

On FIR against him, Mevani said, "Members of Sangh Parivar and BJP made a childish attempt to tarnish my image and target me, it is an after effect of the Gujarat results and it is also because they have a sense of fear about 2019."

Jignesh Mevani, said, "If elected representative in this country is not allowed to carry out the rally, then it will speak volumes of PM Modi's conduct."

An FIR is registered against Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and JNU student leader Umar Khalid under section 153(A), 505 and 117 at Vishrambaug Police Station in Pune for their alleged provocative speeches at an event in Bhima Koregaon.

The Deccan Gymkhana police station had received a complaint against Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid for their "provocative" speeches at an event at Shaniwar Wada on December 31. The event was organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in the city on December 31.

According to the complainants -- Akshay Bikkad and Anand Dhond -- Mevani and Khalid had made "provocative" comments at the event. Bikkad and Dhond, both locals, approached the Deccan Gymkhana police station with an application and demanded the registration of a case against Mevani and Khalid for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities. The complaint was forwarded to the Vishrambaug police station, under the jurisdiction of which Shaniwar Wada fell, for further action.

