FIR against former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers for 'assaulting' journalists in Moradabad

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Moradabad, Mar 13: In a recent development, an FIR has been registered against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and 20 Samajwadi Party workers for allegedly assaulting journalists in Moradabad.

According to reports, a journalist suffered injuries after being pushed by a security personnel guarding Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav as mediapersons jostled to get a byte from the leader in Moradabad on Thursday.

Samajwadis change Uttar Pradesh government whenever they take cycle rides: Akhilesh Yadav

After the incident, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the media advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleged Samajwadi Party goons badly beat up journalists for asking questions to Yadav, threatened, humiliated and chased them away. "Many were injured," he claimed.

However, Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad Syed Tufail Hasan, who was with Yadav during the incident, rejected the allegation and said the former CM did not refuse to talk to mediapersons.