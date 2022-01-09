YouTube
    FIR against 84-year-old Bihar man who took 11 doses of COVID -19 vaccine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Jan 09: The Bihar Police in Madhepura district have registered an FIR against an 84-yr-old man, Bramhadev Mandal, for taking 11 Covid-19 vaccine doses.

    Mandal, a resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura, Bihar, allegedly misled healthcare workers at different places with different identity cards since the vaccination drive started last year in January.

    The FIR was registered on the written complaint given by the in-charge of a primary health centre in Puraini under IPC sections 419, 420 and 188.

    Confirming the development, Madhepura SP Rajesh Kumar said,"The elderly person named Brahma Dev Mandal is facing charges of cheating. He has taken vaccines from February 13, 2021 to January 4, 2022 using different identity proofs. Mandal also violated Covid guidelines."

    Abdul Salam, the civil surgeon of Madhepura said: "We have constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter. After the report, we will inform the Health Ministry about it."

    The octogenarian's claim of receiving 11 COVID-9 vaccine jabs in 11 months has caused huge embarrassment to the Madhepura district health officials who later filed a police complaint against Brahmadev Mandal for "cheating and disobedience" of a public servant's order.

    Action against Brahamdev was taken after a hand-written application by the medical officer in charge of the Puraini PHC was submitted to the Puraini police station.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 13:57 [IST]
    X