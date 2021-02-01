YouTube
    Finance Minister outlays Rs 2.87 lakh crore outlay for Jal Jeevan mission

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The government on Monday announced the Jal Jeevan mission with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for 4,378 urban local bodies.

    Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years.

    In order to boost manufacturing in India, the finance minister also announced a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal.

    A scheme of mega investment textiles park in addition to PLI scheme will be launched, Sitharaman said, adding the government will also introduce a bill to set up a development financial institution with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 12:15 [IST]
