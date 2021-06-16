YouTube
    Finance Minister calls for written representations on glitches with new Income Tax portal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: Ahead of a meeting between senior officials of the ministry of finance and Infosys on June 22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday invited written representations regarding the issues and glitches with the new Income Tax Portal.

    The Finance Minister also shared the email address to which the issues should be addressed.

    "Written representations are invited regarding the issues/glitches on the new Income Tax Portal on the email address fmo@nic.in latest by 7 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Prior to the meeting between senior Finance Ministry officials & Infosys on June 22)," the finance minister's office tweeted.

    Earlier, the ministry had invited written representations too, as mentioned in its press release on Tuesday, however, the FM's office in its tweet shared the email address 'fmo@nic.in' for the complaints.

    On Tuesday, the ministry announced that senior officials would hold a meeting with Infosys, the vendor for the new IT e-filing portal.

    "Senior Finance Ministry officials will hold an interactive meeting with Infosys on 22nd June, 2021 on issues in the new IT e-Filing portal. Stakeholders including ICAI members, auditors, consultants & taxpayers to be part of the interaction. @Infosys team to clarify on glitches faced," the Income Tax department had announced previously on Tuesday.

    "The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches/issues leading to taxpayer inconvenience," the ministry too had noted in a statement on the same day.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 22:26 [IST]
    X