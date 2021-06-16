Government extends timelines of certain compliances in light of the severe pandemic: See full list

Now, get income tax refunds faster! New e-filing portal to roll out on June 7

New Income Tax e-filing portal link activated: Check link of new ITR filing portal, features and other details

Finance Minister calls for written representations on glitches with new Income Tax portal

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 16: Ahead of a meeting between senior officials of the ministry of finance and Infosys on June 22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday invited written representations regarding the issues and glitches with the new Income Tax Portal.

The Finance Minister also shared the email address to which the issues should be addressed.

Karnataka Congress says COVID-19 deaths suppressed in state; Demands relief

"Written representations are invited regarding the issues/glitches on the new Income Tax Portal on the email address fmo@nic.in latest by 7 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Prior to the meeting between senior Finance Ministry officials & Infosys on June 22)," the finance minister's office tweeted.

Earlier, the ministry had invited written representations too, as mentioned in its press release on Tuesday, however, the FM's office in its tweet shared the email address 'fmo@nic.in' for the complaints.

On Tuesday, the ministry announced that senior officials would hold a meeting with Infosys, the vendor for the new IT e-filing portal.

"Senior Finance Ministry officials will hold an interactive meeting with Infosys on 22nd June, 2021 on issues in the new IT e-Filing portal. Stakeholders including ICAI members, auditors, consultants & taxpayers to be part of the interaction. @Infosys team to clarify on glitches faced," the Income Tax department had announced previously on Tuesday.

"The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches/issues leading to taxpayer inconvenience," the ministry too had noted in a statement on the same day.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 22:26 [IST]