Finally, a course in Hinduism with Indian POV, global reach and beyond mantras and havans

It is important to study the Hindu contributions to the world in the realm of matter and in the realm of mind

New Delhi, July 06: Ironic as it may sound, most of us have understood Hinduism from a foreigner's perspective and we do not have ample understanding from an Indian perspective.

While it is alright to understand an outsider's perspective, it is equally important to know about Hinduism from an insider's perspective. The time has come to get our own perspective for a more innate understanding.

To fill this gap and meet the need of the hour, Bharath Gyan founders Dr. D K Hari and Dr. D K Hema are now offering a certificate course that teaches Hinduism from an Indian perspective. In association with the Hindu University of America, they are offering a two-year course which will exclusively teach Hinduism from a civilisational angle.

D K Hari tells OneIndia that the idea behind conducting this course is because there is no college that teaches Hinduism per se. Gurukulas teach how to do a 'havan' or Vedic chanting while universities teach 'Samskrit' and associated texts as part of a language course.

What is Hinduism from an international perspective? There has been a gap there, Hari and Hema explain. There are 1.2 billion Hindus in the world following many 'panths' (paths). Teaching an overall understanding of 'Dharma' or Hinduism is important in this context, Hari says.

At the Hindu University of America, there are courses being offered on Hindu Studies.

'Exploring Hinduism' is an online course program that was started pre-COVID-19. People across countries and time zones can enrol in this course. Many Hindus may not be Indians and may belong to different nationalities. For many individuals, their forefathers went and settled in foreign shores and the style of Hinduism they practice could be different, Hari and Hema say.

However, there is a common thread of 'dharma' and the question then is, "what is dharma?". Hari says that this is something we need to understand and explain from a global perspective. People belonging to other religions too want to know what Hinduism or Sanatana Dharma is. It is not limited to 'slokas', 'mantras' and 'pujas.' There is more to it, the founders of Bharath Gyan say.

Hari adds that the 'Exploring Hinduism' course has been divided into two aspects which are Exploring Hinduism-The Civilisation, and Hindu Contributions To The World-In The Realm Of Matter and In The Realm Of Mind.

We often debate about mind over matter or matter over mind, but Hindus have contributed in the realms of both matter and mind. These are huge contributions across millennia which have influenced the life and thoughts in the ancient civilizations of the East and the West. If so, what are those influences?

We need to identify them one by one and realise, as well as celebrate how each of these have influenced the world. Otherwise, people tend to make sweeping statements like "India invented Zero" without giving further information that can substantiate the same. We need to give out the facts that can explain and substantiate it along with emphasising its significance. More importantly, it needs to be woven in an interesting way, Hari adds.

Speaking more on the course, Hari and Hema say that through Hindu University of America, they are offering this course as a two-year certificate programme of 12 Credits, comprising 8 quarters with 4 quarters per year to explore Hinduism. It is offered in 2 batches - a US batch and an Australia-NewZealand batch for APAC and Europe. People in Indian subcontinent will find timings of both batches suitable.

Besides being a certificate programme suitable for students, this course is also open to all, starting with teenagers.

There are many children who are growing up in one country and their grandparents in another. The question is how do they bond. If they are living together or close by the grandparents can teach them about their culture. This course serves as a medium for connecting families spread across time zones, Hema and Hari say. They can bond together through this course as it can be taken by a youngster alone or together with friends, parents and grandparents.

Hari says that for the people of the Indian sub-continent, Girmitiya countries as well as APAC, there are scholarships available from the university. This course would give Indian participants an opportunity to enrol in an international course and gain good international exposure, Hari and Hema explain.

The participants will get an opportunity to interact with others across the globe and hear their perspectives too. There are participants from Australia, South East Asia, West Asia, Europe, South and North America, they add. This shows that there is a genuine interest among people to learn about Hinduism and the Indian civilization from an Indian perspective, Hari and Hema say. Their course starts mid- July. Their website is www.bharathgyan.com and they can be contacted on bharathgyan@gmail.com.