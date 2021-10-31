Final goodbye to 'Appu': Family bid tearful farewell; Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest beside his father's grave

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites to take place tomorrow: Many yet to pay last respects says CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Oct 31: Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains was laid to rest with full state honours at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. Dignitaries including the Kannada film fraternity, CM Bommai and D K Shivakumar were present for the actor's farewell.

The final last rites of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died after a cardiac arrest, was performed on Sunday. Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest of the five children of thespian Dr Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday.

His mortal remains were laid to rest beside the grave of his father, the legendary actor of Kannada cinema Dr. Rajkumar in Bengaluru. Puneeth Rajkumar's mother Parvathamma is also laid to rest in the same premises. The decision has been taken as per the wishes of his family.

The mortal remains were taken in a procession for about 13 km from Kanteerava stadium to Kanteerava studio.

Last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar performed with full state honours at Kanteerava studio in Bengaluru

Considered as the Kannada cinema's reigning star, Puneeth, youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday.

Requesting fans to cooperate with police as there is enough time, the CM said, "Police personnel are here for us and to see to it that things go on in a disciplined way, they too are our people and are fans (of Puneeth)." "Everyone should cooperate in maintaining peace and order... timing of the last rites will be decided late night, depending on the situation and will be informed," he added.

Mortal remains of the actor, wrapped in the national tri-colour, have been kept at the Kanteerava stadium, to enable fans and well-wishers to pay tributes.

A steady stream of people from across the state poured into the arena since last evening. Several film and political personalities have paid their respects to the departed soul. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers of the state cabinet, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, former CM S M Krishna, pontiffs of various mutts paid their respects.

The government had announced that Puneeth's last rites will be conducted with state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi in Kanteerava Studio, next to his father and mother.

The late actor is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Drithi and Vanditha.

The CM's repeated appeal for peace comes in the backdrop of the large-scale violence that took place in the city, following the death of Puneeth's father Dr Rajkumar in 2006.