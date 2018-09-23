Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi passes away at 64

Mumbai, Sep 23: Renowned filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi died Sunday morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here, a family member said.

She was 64. Lajmi was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure. "She passed away at the (Kokilaben Dhirubhai) Ambani hospital at 4.30 am. She was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure.

"She was on dialysis. She has been in and out of the hospital for three years. The last rites will be possibly conducted today," her brother Dev Lajmi told PTI. Lajmi, a director, producer and screenwriter, was known for working on real subjects. Her films often had a woman at the centre.

Some of her popular films include "Rudaali", "Daman", "Darmiyaan". Lajmi's last movie as a director was "Chingaari" in 2006, based on a novel "The Prostitute and the Postman" by Bhupen Hazarika, who was her partner.

PTI