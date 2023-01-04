Film on forced conversion hits the screen at Cannes and bags the most revered "human Rights award

India

lekhaka-Abhrankash Das

New Delhi, Jan 04: The business of entertainment is not new in this part of sub-continent, since from the days of Raja's and Maharaja's the entertainment has been an indispensable part of their lifestyle and it goes it got translated into form of cinema and recorded music (it may be concerts or any studio performances, may be public performance). As far as cinema is concerned it is one of the most sought after forms of entertainment throughout the world. So this part of the sub-continent cannot be left behind. As the cinematic turnover of our Bollywood is more than Hollywood itself. The numbers speak for themselves.

But making a good film being in Pakistan that too, on the topic that very few would dare to touch up on is the first factor that gives a prime reason to appreciate the film maker Mr. Javed Sharif. "The Losing Side" bagged the award for the film showcasing the human rights issue in Pakistan. Basically the film has brought out the truth of forced conversion of Hindus and Sikhs, during the partition the population census of Pakistan says the population of Hindu and Sikhs were 21% while the rest were Muslims. As of now the population of these both communities has shrunken to 3% to 4%. What is the reason? As there are few reasons behind the bitter truth of shrinking population, one of the big reasons is forced conversion.

A A A Frames the Basic Narrative for existence ; If one could see, the just 75 year old history of Pakistan then it is evident that at the most of the time the country is driven by the military rule out of which military rule shares the lion's share of the Pakistani history. People in this part of the globe are not that much resilient to other religions or communities basically since from the day Pakistan emerged as a country on the world map, it is said (Pakistan Runs on A A A). Allah, Army, America. The almighty guides the policy makers, it's the Punjabi army who keep the country on its toe's by saying 'India will siege the existence of Pakistan, and the major part of the GDP of Pakistan is contributed by American aid.

Secret of driving the policy lies with MMA ; Mullha : Generally the governmental policies are driven by the general bureaucracy and other government agencies are held responsible for the cause of performance of any governmental policy but if anyone talks of this part of map then the performance of any kind of policies are 100% dependent up on the factor of MMA (Mullah-Military-Ashrafia). Here in this case Mullah or the Cleric holds a respectable position in the Islamic society of Pakistan he can issue fatwa against anyone in the country who is a citizen or staying in Pakistan.

Cannes Film Festival condemns arrest of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti who backed anti-hijab stir

Military; As far as the military is concerned they do not issue fatwa they just give "Good" phone calls to the journalists. Sometimes they take the journalists on an interrogational trip to their detention centers in northern areas as they did with "Mati-Ullah-Jaan" and they beat "black and blue" of Arshad Tur, recently one journalist killed in Kenya. Starting from Gen. Zia ul Hak there are plenty of incidents that portray that the media in Pakistan is controlled by a team in ISI (inter-State Intelligence) who runs on black Rivo (Toyota Hilux). Usually they are stationed near the offices of the media houses.

Ashrafia; Now comes the Ashrafia (Urdu-Elite-Class), generally the people belonging to the elite class of the society are ones who use to guide the society to be on track and they are respected and revered for their hard decisions and their point view about any matter that happens in society. But here this class falls to the peer pressure of the above two listed. But yes the ashrafia class or the elite class controls the economy of the society. This class regulates the civilian policies up to some extent but after having the nod from the military hierarchy.

Forced Conversion is an open Policy (but it's illegal for the rest of the world): Forced conversion in Pakistan is a very common day to day affair. The Muslim who converts the Hindu or person from another religion will be rewarded by the almighty after death (this is the basic belief). To curb the population of non-Muslims, in Pakistan the Muslims use to abduct any non-Muslim girl they want and get married with her after someday they throw the lady into the platter of any other friend or relative to keep the lady as a sidekick . In most of the cases the state of Pakistan is a nonexistent entity as far as the forced conversion is concerned. Even there are instances from different parts of Pakistan when the parent's approach the court for justice then the court denies the interference. As the conversion has been done already, even if anyone is framed with the charges for blasphemy then even that person will not be able to get a lawyer to fight his/her case. The most prominent name of forced conversion in Pakistan is popularly called ''Miyan Mithoo" he is often seen in the media with top military hierarchy, top bureaucracy, even with politicians. In a recent incident the incumbent government in the UK has issued a ban on entry of "Miyan Mithoo" in the UK. This ban certifies that this person is inflicting "religious-terrorism" among the people. In the year of 2021 the human rights commission of Pakistan states that there are only 27 cases of forced conversion that have happened in Sindh , the matter has taken place in interior areas with the people who belong to lower caste or Schedule caste and belong to non-Muslim community.

Calling A spade A Spade; It is a matter of great delight for the region that the film falls under one of the most revered categories of "Human Rights" and is able to bag up the award. This incident of being awarded in, Cannes film festival is a statement in itself, that there are few humans left in barbarian nations who can dare to "call a spade a spade". People like filmmaker Javed Sharif are new hopes for the radicalised society of Pakistan who is inflicted and infected with their own interpretation of the word "Jihad".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 17:17 [IST]