Fighting alongside Taliban, how Pak’s Lashkar is adding to woes of Afghansitan

New Delhi, July 28: Prior to the attacks of Mumbai 26/11, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had indicated its willingness to fight alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan. Back in the day, the ISI had not approved of this and felt that the focus of the outfit should be on India, especially Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan did not want its most important proxy to fight in Afghanistan as the US troops were very much in place there. The 26/11 attack originally planned by Ilyas Kashmiri of the 313 Brigade of the Al-Qaeda was handed over to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba with the sole intention of keeping its fighters away from Afghanistan.

Now with the US withdrawing from Afghanistan, reports have emerged that Pakistan has been using the Lashkar-e-Tayiba fight in the country. New Delhi has been raising this issue of ungoverned territory in Afghanistan by the international terror groups.

Afghan officials have said that Pakistan has been shifting its terror groups into Afghanistan for over an year now. Afghan President, had also slammed Pakistan in the presence of its Prime Minister, Imran Khan at the connectivity meeting held at Uzbekistan.

Further more proof of Pakistan sending its terrorists comes from the fact that several persons who had died in recent times along with the Taliban fighters had a Pakistan identity card on them.

India continues to keep a close watch even as the Army and ISI chief of Pakistan said that they would be the first ones to recognise a Taliban government. Officials tell OneIndia that some of the developments taking place in Kabul are worrisome and the Taliban has clearly violated the peace deal it signed with the US in 2020. To add to the problem is the Pakistan backed Lashkar-e-Tayiba which has sent scores of its fighters to back the Taliban. The Lashkar bosses not only continue to advise the Taliban, but are also part of training camps.

The operatives of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad are active in the Nangarhar province.

The terrorists of these groups are also present in large numbers at Pakita, Kunar and Khost. The Indian intelligence is keeping a close watch on the developments and as per their assessment, Pakistan is doing all it can to ensure that a Taliban government is back in power in Kabul and the very bloody days return to Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, ISI chief, Faiz Hameed had told a group of parliamentarians in the absence of Prime Minister, Imran Khan it was because of the control Islamabad had over Afghanistan that the presence of the Taliban was growingly rapidly.

In the backdrop of these developments, the Indian agencies have also picked up information that scores of Taliban fighters are being trained at a Lashkar-e-Tayiba camp in Hyderabad, Pakistan. They are also readying suicide bombers in large numbers, which is a clear indication of the bloody days that are set to return to Afghanistan.

