    Panaji, Jan 22: The fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, a day after Utpal Parrikar, son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from the seat.

    Fight in Panaji Between Dishonesty and Character: Sanjay Raut

    "Now the fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character as Utpal Parrikar (son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency," said Raut.

    Utpal Parrikar, on Friday quit the BJP. He would contest the coming Assembly elections in the state from Panaji as an independent candidate.

    The ruling party has fielded incumbent MLA Atanasio Monserrate from the Panaji seat which Manohar Parrikar had represented for a long time.

    "I was left with no other choice. I have resigned from the party and I would be contesting as an independent from Panaji," Utpal Parrikar told reporters.

    He also said that resignation was a formality but the BJP will "always remain in my heart." "It is a difficult choice for me, I am doing it for the people of Goa. No one should be worried about my political future, people of Goa will do it," he said.

    The BJP had offered him "other options" (constituencies other than Panaji), Parrikar said.

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut panaji goa election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    X