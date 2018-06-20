19-year-old Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu crowned Miss India 2018

Femina Miss India World 2018: Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year-old college student from Tamil Nadu, was declared the winner of the 55th edition of Femina Miss India 2018 pageant held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Mumbai.
Meenakshi Chaudhary, 21, from Harayana was declared the first runner-up, while Andhra Pradesh's Shreya Rao Kamavarapu , 23, became the second runner-up in the annual beauty pageant. Miss United Continents 2017 Sana Dua, and Miss Intercontinental 2017 Priyanka Kumari, crowned their respective successors.
Who is Anukreethy Vas?
Anukreethy is a student of Chennai`s Loyola College, pursuing BA in French to become an interpreter. Raised by a single mother, the just-crowned Miss India World 2018 wishes to become a supermodel as she loves facing the camera.
Who were the judges?
The panel of judges for the evening included cricketer Irfan Pathan, KL Rahul along with Bollywood actors Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and Kunal Kapoor.
The judges' panel also included Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar
30 participants contested for the title of Miss India 2018
The event had 30 participants contesting for the title of Miss India 2018. The winner will represent the nation at Miss World 2018. Two runners-up will represent the country at Miss Grand International 2018 and Miss United Continents 2018.
The winner, Anukreethy Vas will now represent India at Miss World 2018.