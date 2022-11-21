YouTube
    'Felt pain of farmers, youth and tribals': Rahul Gandhi in Surat rally

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Surat, Nov 21: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that he felt the pain of farmers, youth, and tribals after interacting with them during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    "We are on Bharat Jodo Yatra... People of every caste and religion join the yatra with enthusiasm. We are all on this journey to eradicate hatred from this country," he said.

    Rahul Gandhi addresses public rally is Surat, Gujarat
    In his first rally in Gujarat, Congress Rahul Gandhi said "Adivasis are the first owners of India but the BJP calls them 'vanvasis' whose land can be snatched by BJP and given to 2-3 industrialists. They don't want Adivasis to live in cities, get access to education, health and employment".

    "They want you to live in the jungle, but do not stop there. After that, they start taking the jungle from you. If it continues like this, then in another 5-10 years, all the jungles will be in the hands of two-three industrialists, and you will have no place to live, and won't get education, health and jobs," Gandhi said.

    He said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was for the unity of the country, he felt the pain of farmers, youth and people from the tribal community after listening to their problems.

    Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

    X