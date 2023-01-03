Felt hopeless, scared: First reaction of Kanjhawala victim's friend

No injuries to private parts, reveals autopsy report of Delhi woman who was dragged by car

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he spoke to the mother of the victim and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin.

New Delhi, Jan 03: Sultanpuri accident victims' friend, who was with her on the day of accident, has said that she tried to save her but did not succeed.

In an exclusive interview to News18, the girl said "I was hopeless. Boys did try to run the car over me also. The incident took place in between 2-3 am. I tried to save her but did not succeed. Delhi Police came to my house. We were shouting for help but the boys dragged her along the car. I was scared to report the matter to the cops."

Gruesome revelations continue to emerge in the accident case of a 20-year-old girl in Delhi's Sultanpuri. Latest CCTV footage that surfaced online on Tuesday showed the victim fighting with another woman (her friend) outside a hotel just hours before the accident.

The CCTV footage was retrieved by police from the hotel where the woman had gone with a few of her friends, sources said. Singh worked part-time with an event management firm. Five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide, among other charges, on Monday.

Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, officials said.

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday. Singh's post-mortem was conducted under the supervision of a medical board at the Maulana Azad Medical College premises here on Monday.

Shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine and lower limbs led to Singh's death, according to the preliminary autopsy report which also indicated "no injury suggestive of sexual assault", the police said.

Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 18:22 [IST]