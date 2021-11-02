YouTube
    February 2020 riots: Facebook India seeks 14-day extension from Delhi Assembly over summon

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 02: Facebook India has sought 14-day time from Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on 'Peace and Harmony' to appear before them and give statement, in connection withthe February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.

    In an email sent to Committee, the Facebook said they are selecting an appropriate officer for it. The committe has asked the Facebook representative to appear before them on 18th November.

    The committee wants to discuss the "important role of social media in curbing the spread of false and malicious messages" which can fan disharmony and affect peace, it said.

    At least 53 people had died and hundreds were injured in clashes between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and February 26, 2020, in North East Delhi.

    The majority of the victims were Muslim.

    Since Facebook has lakhs of users in Delhi, summonses have been issued in accordance with the mandate of the Supreme Court judgment on July 8, 2021.

    The court has held that the committee has the power to direct members and non-members to appear before it and depose on oath.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 12:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2021
