Fearing COVID-19 family in AP locked themselves up for 15 months

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 22: Fearing COVID-19, a family in Andhra Pradesh locked themselves up for 15 months.

This was reported from the Kadali village in Andhra Pradesh.

The village sarpanch Choppala Gurunath, the family members, Ruthamma, Kanthamani and Rani locked themselves up 15 months ago when one of their neighbours died due to COVID-19.

The authorities got to know about this when a village volunteer went to get their thumb impression for allowing a housing plot for them under a government scheme. This was informed to the village sarpanch and others.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gurunath said that the family of Chuttugalla Benny, his wife, and two children, have been residing here. They were afraid of Corona so they locked themselves in the house for almost 15 months. Any volunteer or ASHA worker who went to that house used to return as nobody was responding. Recently some of their relatives informed that three people have locked themselves in that house and their health is in bad condition.

Their condition was pathetic when they came out. They had not bathed for many days and their hair had grown without any grooming. They are now undergoing treatment at a hospital, Gurunath also told ANI.

(ANI)