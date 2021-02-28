FCI Recruitment 2021: Now apply for AGM, Medical officer posts by March 31
New Delhi, Feb 28: Food Corporation of India (FCI), one of the largest Public Sector Undertakings ensuring the food security of the Nation, has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Assistant General Manager and Medical Officer on its official website fci.gov.in and in the employment newspaper dated 27 February to 05 March 2021.
FCI has announced 89 vacancies for the AGM posts including in General Administration, Technical, Accounts, Law and Medical Officers. Details regarding dates of online examination, result and all recruitment related information will be available on the website.
Important Dates
Submission of Online Application form- 01 March 2021 from 10:00 PM
Last Date: 31 March 202q till 4 PM
Availability of Admit Cards on website for download - 10 days prior to announced date of examination
Date of Online Test- Tentatively in the month of May or June 2021
Age Limit:
Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - 30 Years
Assistant General Manager (Technical) - 28 Years
Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - 28 Years
Assistant General Manager (Law) - 33 Years
Medical Officer - 35 Years
Application Fee:
SC/ST/PwBD and Female candidates: Exempted
Rs. 1000/-
FCI Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies
Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - 30 Posts
Assistant General Manager (Technical) - 27 Posts
Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - 22 Posts
Assistant General Manager (Law) - 8 Posts
Medical Officer - 2 Posts
Total - 89 vacancies