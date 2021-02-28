YouTube
    FCI Recruitment 2021: Now apply for AGM, Medical officer posts by March 31

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Food Corporation of India (FCI), one of the largest Public Sector Undertakings ensuring the food security of the Nation, has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Assistant General Manager and Medical Officer on its official website fci.gov.in and in the employment newspaper dated 27 February to 05 March 2021.

    FCI has announced 89 vacancies for the AGM posts including in General Administration, Technical, Accounts, Law and Medical Officers. Details regarding dates of online examination, result and all recruitment related information will be available on the website.

    Important Dates

    Submission of Online Application form- 01 March 2021 from 10:00 PM

    Last Date: 31 March 202q till 4 PM

    Availability of Admit Cards on website for download - 10 days prior to announced date of examination

    Date of Online Test- Tentatively in the month of May or June 2021

    Age Limit:

    Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - 30 Years

    Assistant General Manager (Technical) - 28 Years

    Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - 28 Years

    Assistant General Manager (Law) - 33 Years

    Medical Officer - 35 Years

    Application Fee:

    SC/ST/PwBD and Female candidates: Exempted

    Rs. 1000/-

    FCI Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

    Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - 30 Posts

    Assistant General Manager (Technical) - 27 Posts

    Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - 22 Posts

    Assistant General Manager (Law) - 8 Posts

    Medical Officer - 2 Posts

    Total - 89 vacancies

    Story first published: Sunday, February 28, 2021, 0:37 [IST]
