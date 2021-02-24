'Fate worse than Trump awaits': Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi

YouTube
    Kolkata, Feb 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at the Prime Minister and said a fate worse than that of former US President Donald Trump awaits Narendra Modi.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    "Naredra Modi is the biggest 'dangabaaz' (rioter) in the country... What has happened to Trump, he (Modi) will meet an even worse fate. Nothing can be gained from violence," Mamata said.

    Banerjee took potshots at PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that 'Bengal will rule Bengal...Gujarat will not rule Bengal'.

    BJP wants double engine govt in Bengal to siphon off public money: Abhishek Banerjee

    Responding to repeated 'Tolabaaj' jibe by BJP, the Trinamool chief said the saffron party leaders are 'dangabaaz and dhandabaaz'.The TMC supremo said, "Modi will not rule Bengal. 'Gundas' (miscreants) will not rule Bengal."

    "I will be the goalkeeper during the upcoming Assembly polls and the BJP will not be able to score a single goal," Banerjee further said.

    Meanwhile, cricketer Manoj Tiwary and several Bengali actors joined the TMC during Banerjee's rally on Wednesday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 15:38 [IST]
