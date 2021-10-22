Fashion Brand Arainna Signs Mumbai Model Bhavna Panday As Its Brand Ambassador

By Anuj Cariappa

Fashion at ARAINNA got a new brand ambassador in Mumbai-based renowned model Bhavna Panday, who has been brought onboard to showcase the gorgeous outfits manufactured and sold by one of the upcoming fashion brands in the country. The association is expected to add a new flavor of style to Arainna, which is already being hailed as path-breakers in the field of ready-to-wear apparels meant for women of different age-groups.

Since we are already making inroads into the markets in North America, Canada and Mexico, through Amazon, it was high time that we started working with someone who wasn't just a well-known model, but could also carry our outfits with the same elegance that we desire. We are happy to sign up Ms. Bhavna Panday as our brand ambassador and confident that she will push our brands to greater heights in the international & domestic markets."

Talking about being made Arainna's brand ambassador, Bhavna says, "As a model, it is my job to enhance the product for which I've been signed up. However, looking at the beautiful designs and marvelous production quality of their outfits, my work was cut-out for me. Getting to wear such amazing dresses, made in the most modern style, is a privilege for me. I am looking forward to adding to the brand value of Arainna significantly."

Arainna is India's upcoming ethnic and western-wear brand for women between the age-group of 16 to 45. It celebrated its second anniversary on November 30, 2021 and is today touted as a brand that sells unique clothing at affordable prices. To overcome the stumbling block of pandemic, the brand focused on its online presence with a dedicated e-commerce store as well as selling on multi-brand platforms like Amazon. Today, Arainna's products are sold across e-commerce platforms like www.arainna.co.in, amazon.in, amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.mx, LBB fashion and Flipkart. This helped Arainna tap into India's booming e-commerce market but that is not where this story ends.

After completing one year of dressing up the common Indian woman in fashion that is fluid in its purpose, Isha decided to celebrate the personal achievement of standing tall on the brand's first birthday, by entering into unknown waters, in the form of selling in international markets. Though they had overcome the biggest challenge of creating a space in their customers' hearts at home, Coronavirus and ensuing lockdowns made things difficult to navigate. However, turning the adversity into an opportunity, the brand shifted its focus to online stores and, thus, was able to grab significant space in the customers' minds. Their online presence also extends to social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, which has earned the brands.

Their strength lies in solving Indian woman's biggest worry - what do I wear today? Their designs are suitable to be worn daily as well as on special occasions. Be it tops, shirts, dresses or kurtis, Arainna's clothes are meant to make you look smart, curious, passionate and on-the-move always! The brand even launched its range of textile face masks to help people counter COVID-19 in style!

Isha, who is upbeat about associating with Bhavna Panday as their brand ambassador, says in her parting shot, "Online shopping has made it convenient for women in any corner of the world to order their favourite dresses without worrying about how it is going to reach them. We are going to expand to newer markets and with a brand ambassador like Bhavna on our side, this journey is going to be a breeze!"