    Fascists in control of nation: Rahul Gandhi on JNU violence

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 05: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night and claimed that it was a 'reflection of fear' that 'fascists in control of our nation' have of the students.

    Rahul Gandhi
    'The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today's violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear,' he said in a tweet.

    Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

    Violence at JNU: 'Masked mob’ attacks students, teachers; JNUSU president injured

    At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

    The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

    jnu rahul gandhi

