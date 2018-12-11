Home News India 'Message from farmers and youth, PM in paralysis,' says Rahul Gandhi

'Message from farmers and youth, PM in paralysis,' says Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 11: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hailed the victory in three states as a victory of Congress workers, small traders, farmers, saying the there is a big responsibility for Congress party.

In a press conference at party headquarter, Rahul Gandhi said, " We are going to provide these states a vision. We are going to provide these states with a government that they can be proud of."

Rahul Gandhi agreed that there will not be a big issue of Chief Minister face in states where Congress has won. " The ideology of SP, BSP and Congress is the same - different from that of BJP. It will be done smoothly, he said.

"With the current situation, it is difficult for PM N Narendra Modi to win 2019. The country is not happy with Demonetization, GST and lack of jobs. Happy for what we have achieved, but had expected better results in Telangana."

Also read: A BJP whitewash as Congress crawls back into the Hindi heartland

Talking about reasons for BJP's debacle in the assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said, "When PM was elected to power, he was elected on three platforms-employment, corruption and farmers. It was in people's mind that PM will fight against corruption. Now people think that PM Modi himself is corrupt."

"BJP has an ideology, we'll fight against it and defeat them. We have defeated them today and we will do this again in 2019. But we don't want to erase anyone from the face of India, said the Congress President.

Speaking about issues with EVMs, he said, "As far as the EVMs are concerned, there are issues with them, universally. If the people in the country are uncomfortable with the EVM, then it's a big issue which needs to be addressed."

"But the central issue of EVM is still there, if the chip is manipulated you can affect the entire voting system, that's not possible with manual voting. This is a question that has been answered in the US and other countries, where they've said that we don't want an EVM, " he added.