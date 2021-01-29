Farmers' tractor rally violence: Delhi Police asks nine farmer leaders to join investigation

Will not be intimidated by Delhi Police notices, govt trying to end movement, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Delhi Police on Friday asked nine farmer leaders to join the investigation in connection with the violence at Red Fort on January 26, officials said.

According to officials, the special investigation team (SIT) of Delhi Police has asked farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Pawan Kumar, Raj Kishore Singh, Tajender Singh Virk, Jitender Singh, Trilochan Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Harpreet Singh and Jagtar Singh Bajwa to join the investigation.

The notices have been forwarded through whatsapp to them. A police team has also physically visited the tents where they were staying and pasted it there, officials said.

A senior police officer said, "We kept waiting for them and contacted their coordinators but we did not receive any response."

Thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

They hoisted flags on the domes and placed the flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Police have registered 33 FIRs in connection with the violence that left 394 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

Lookout notices have also been issued against 44 people.