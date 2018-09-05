Farmers to organise rally from Haridwar to Parliament from Sep 23 to Oct 2

New Delhi, Sep 5: Woes of the government is far from getting over as after Left Front protest, the Upper castes are bundling up against the government and now Bharatiya Kisan Union too is planning Kisan Kranti Yatra from Haridwar to Parliament in New Delhi. The Yatra will start from Haridwar on September 23 and reach Delhi on October 2.

Farmer leaders are of the view that both the Centre and the state government failed to fulfill promises made by them to the farmers. They are demanding a joint session of Parliament to solve their problem.

Leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait said that Kisan Kranti Yatra will start from Haridwar with its nine demands including loan waiver and go up to Parliament House.

Tikait said that farmers are still protesting even as the government completed its four-and-half year in the office that shows the government apathy towards farmers and their seriousness about problems of farmers.

Tikait is saying that debt on farmers is increasing as they are not getting the right price for their produce which is causing suicide of farmers.

In the past 20 years over 3 lakh farmers committed suicide and he demanded that their rehabilitation should be made and their dependents will be given jobs.

He also demanded from the government that it must ensure minimum income for farmers. Small and marginal farmers must be given Rs 5000 pension after 60 years. Ban of 10-year old diesel vehicle in Delhi-NCR must be lifted besides that tractors of farmers, pumping set and diesel engine used for agricultural works must be kept out of it.

He demanded that the government must also stop import such things which are produced in abundance in India. Several countries are exporting such things under Asean free trade agreement which they even don't produce.

Another leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Yudhdhveer Singh said that Pradhanmantri Fasal Bima Yojna is not in the interest of farmers but in the interest of insurance companies.

He demanded that every farmer should be considered as a unit and it should be implemented voluntarily. Rs 19,000 crore is still pending to be paid to sugarcane farmers, despite the fact that season is over. The BJP promise to pay dues to sugarcane farmers in 14 days proved to be hollow.

Dr Swaminathan Commission for farmers is biting dust from past 15 years, forget about implementing it was not even discussed in Parliament.