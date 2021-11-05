YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers smash BJP MP’s car over jobless alcoholics remark

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 04: Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra faced black flags and slogans by a group of farmers in Haryana's Hisar district today. He had arrived in Narnaund district to inaugurate a dharamshala.

    Farmers smash BJP MP’s car over jobless alcoholics remark

    The windshield of the car was also smashed in the fight between the police and farmers. The farmers reached the spot and waved black flags to mark the protest against the farm laws. The MP had faced a similar protest in Rohtak yesterday when he had gone to attend a programme at a cow shelter.

    It appears as though his comments against the farmers after the event triggered the protests. He had said that there is no opposition to the farm laws. Those protesting are jobless alcoholics. They are bad elements who keep doing such things. The recent killing of an innocent man by some Nihangs at the Singhu border has exposed these bad elements to the people, he said. A video clip of him saying the above to reporters was circulated by the farmers.

    More FARMERS News  

    Read more about:

    farmers

    Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X