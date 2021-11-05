Farmers smash BJP MP’s car over jobless alcoholics remark

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 04: Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra faced black flags and slogans by a group of farmers in Haryana's Hisar district today. He had arrived in Narnaund district to inaugurate a dharamshala.

The windshield of the car was also smashed in the fight between the police and farmers. The farmers reached the spot and waved black flags to mark the protest against the farm laws. The MP had faced a similar protest in Rohtak yesterday when he had gone to attend a programme at a cow shelter.

It appears as though his comments against the farmers after the event triggered the protests. He had said that there is no opposition to the farm laws. Those protesting are jobless alcoholics. They are bad elements who keep doing such things. The recent killing of an innocent man by some Nihangs at the Singhu border has exposed these bad elements to the people, he said. A video clip of him saying the above to reporters was circulated by the farmers.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 14:59 [IST]