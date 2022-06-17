YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers should dream big, says cultivator who applied for Rs 6.6 cr loan to buy helicopter

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Aurangabad, Jun 17: A 22-year-old youth in Maharashtra applied for a bank loan of Rs 6 crore to purchase a helicopter and rent it out claiming farming failed to fetch good returns for him.

    Kailas Patange, a resident of Taktoda village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, owns a two-acre land. He cultivated soybean for two years but it did not yield much profits. So, he approached a bank in Goregaon with his loan application on Thursday.

    Farmers should dream big, says cultivator who applied for Rs 6.6 cr loan to buy helicopter

    According to him, irregular rainfall and drought-like conditions had made farming unaffordable over the years.

    "I cultivated soybean on my land over the last two years. But it didn't fetch me good returns due to unseasonal rains. Even the money from crop insurance wasn't enough," Patange said. Considering these factors, Patange chanced upon the idea of buying a helicopter and renting it out to make a good living.

    Talking to PTI, Patange said, "Who says only big people should have big dreams? Farmers should also dream big. I have applied for a loan of Rs 6.65 crore to purchase a helicopter. There is a lot of competition in other businesses, so I decided to go for this." PTI

    Comments

    More FARMER News  

    Read more about:

    farmer loan helicopter maharashtra

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X