Farmers' protest to end tomorrow? No one is going home until everything is resolved: Rakesh Tikait

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 7: Amid the rumours of farmers' protest coming to an end on Wednesday, Rakesh Tikait, who has been spearheading the movement, clarified that it will not be called off until everything is solved.

He said, "Government proposed that they will agree to our demands and that we should end the protest...but the proposal is not clear." The farmer leaders still have apprehensions and it will be discussed on Wednesday, he claimed, adding, "no one is going home until everything is resolved."

The leaders are expected to make important decisions over the next course of action in the meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow.

On Tuesday, the protesting leaders met at the Singhu border to discuss the Centre's draft proposal, but Rakesh Tiktait skipped it as he was attending an event in Uttarakhand.

As per a report in NDTV, the government is ready to give assurances in writing to protesters on their demands including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Also, the Centre is willing to drop cases filed against agitators.

Sources have informed the website that the government is ready to form a committee to decide on the MSP issue and it will have people from the government, agriculture experts and representatives from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions.

On the other side, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, in a press conference, demanded the Centre to follow the Punjab model while giving compensation to families of farmers who died during the agitation.

He said, "For compensation to over 700 deceased farmers' kin, we want the Centre to follow Punjab model; Rs 5 lakh compensation and a job as announced by Punjab government should be implemented by Govt of India as well."

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 20:23 [IST]