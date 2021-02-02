Farmers' Protest: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut meets BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border

Farmers' Protest: What is 'chakka jam' that farmers have announced for Saturday?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 02: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday met farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at the Ghazipur border and extended the Maharashtra government's support to the farmers' protest.

"We are here to show support. Uddhav Thackeray supports the farmers. The Maharashtra government is supporting the protest," Raut said.

Earlier, Raut took to Twitter and announced his visit to the Ghazipur border today at 1 pm, in support of the protesting farmers.

It can be seen that thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On January 26, the Shiv Sena leader had termed the violence during a tractor rally taken out by farmers in Delhi as national shame which stained their protest against the new agri laws. "The Centre too will have to take responsibility for the developments," he had said.

Speaking to media Raut had said it is the arrogance of the central government which has led to the deteriorating situation in Delhi and asked it to introspect as to why the law and order in the national capital collapsed.

Meanwhile, a farmers' mahapanchayat in Bijnor, the fourth such congregation in western Uttar Pradesh in as many days, on Monday resolved to relocate smaller protests in the region to Ghazipur.

Thousands of farmers and locals from Bijnor and surrounding areas started pouring in at ITI Ground on tractors and other vehicles for the mahapanchayat, which started at 11 am with several regional farmer leaders in attendance.