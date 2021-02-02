Farmers’ protest: Security beefed up at Delhi borders; traffic congestion on key roads in city

UP D.EI.Ed result for all semesters declared: Direct link to download

New Delhi, Feb 02: Security has been stepped up with the deployment of extra personnel and strengthening of barricades near farmers' protest sites at Delhi's borders, leading to traffic congestions on many key roads in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the closure of borders and suggested alternative roads for travel.

Workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday were seen hooking iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters agitating against the Centre's new farm laws at the site.

Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

Security has also been tightened at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, where protesting farmers are also camping for over two months.

"Ghazipur border is closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is heavy on Vikas marg, IP extention, NH 24. Pl(ease) commute from other borders," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

According to the police, Delhi-Ghazipur border remains closed for traffic due to the farmers' protests. The commuters are suggested to take alternate routes via Anad Vihar, Chilla, DND, Apsara, bhopra and Loni borders, it added.

"Singhu, Saboli, piau Maniyari borders are closed. Auchandi, Lampur, Safiabad,Singhu school & Palla toll tax borders are open. Pl(ease) Take alternate route(s)," the traffic said in another tweet.

The police said traffic was diverted from NH-44 and suggested commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44.

On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava and other senior police officers visited Ghazipur border to take stock of the security arrangements.

Security arrangements continue to be strengthened at the Delhi-UP border site, which is galvanising farmers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, days after an emotional appeal by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Drones have also been deployed to monitor the protesters.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi''s borders for weeks, seeking a repeal of the three agriculture laws.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system. But the Centre says the laws will only give farmers more options to sell their produce.