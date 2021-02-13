Farmers' Protest: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi and his govt, says he will stand in support of farmers

Farmers not considering any option, will not cave until farm laws are repealed

New Delhi, Feb 13: Slamming the Centre over the ongoing farmers' protest against the three new farm laws, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that India's farmers were peacefully struggling for ensuring a better future for India and added that he would continue to stand by their side.

Rahul Gandhi further took a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's popular slogan 'acche din' by saying that the days were neither 'acche' (good) nor 'sacche' (true).

"Neither true nor good days of Modi government! Our annadatas are struggling peacefully for the better future of the country. I was and will be with them," Rahul Gandhi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Padampura on Friday, he said that almost 40 per cent of the country's population was employed in businesses associated with agriculture and the new laws would adversely impact them.

"This is the motive of these laws. The day these laws are implemented, remember my words, the business of 40 per cent population will go in the hands of two people," Gandhi alleged during his Padampura rally.

"PM Modi says in Parliament that he wants to talk to the farmers but what talks do you want with farmers? End these laws first and then farmers will talk to you," he said.

Eleven rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and the farmers' unions till now - which remain deadlocked despite the former placing an offer to suspend the laws for 18 months. Farmers have been protesting at several border points in Delhi since November 26 last year.