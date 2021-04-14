Farmers protest: Punjab farm unions say agitation on, announce march to Delhi on April 21

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 14: In a move to boost the ongoing protest against the new agricultural laws, a convoy of thousands of farmers, youth and women from Punjab have decided to again march towards Delhi on April 21.

    Farmer leaders made the announcement at a Baisakhi Conference called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) in Talwandi Sabo of Bathinda.

    The April 21 Delhi march would be led by the union's state general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan and state treasurer Jhanda Singh Jehtuke.

    Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

    The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 16:00 [IST]
