Farmers' Protest: Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of farmer who died during tractor rally in Delhi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Feb 04: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the kin of Navreet Singh- who had died during the tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day. Singh had died after his tractor overturned at the ITO area last Tuesday. The protesting farmers have alleged that Singh had died after the cops shot at his tractor.

Meanwhile, in an unfortunate incident, four cars of Priyanka Gandhi's cavalcade hit each other while she was on her way to Rampur to meet the family of Singh. No injuries were reported.

US in favour of India on new farm laws, says it improves 'efficiency' of Indian markets

Speaking to reporters, Rampur DM had said that the postmortem of Singh's body was done and whatever the truth is its there in the post mortem report. "People should believe in the autopsy report. Family is satisfied with the finding of the doctors' report", the DM said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kr Lallu said, "We have come to know that a farmer Navneet ji who came from Canada was participating in farmers' protest peacefully, was shot at by police during the tractor rally. Priyanka Gandhi ji will meet his family at his residence in Rampur today."

One arrested for violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor parade on R-Day

Meanwhile, Delhi Police claimed that Singh, who took part in the rally in the national capital, died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhi's ITO.

Delhi witnessed widespread violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day. Thousands of farmers who were given permission for holding tractor parade against the three newly-enacted farm laws deviated from the designated routes and created mayhem in many parts of the national capital and also at the iconic Mughal-era monument Red Fort.