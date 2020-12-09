YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers’ protest: Opposition delegation meets President, demand repeal of farm laws

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: A delegation of opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over concerns on the three new agriculture laws enacted by the Centre in September.

    File photo

    "We have given a memorandum to the President. We are asking to repeal agriculture laws and electricity amendment bill that were passed in anti-democratic manner without proper discussions and consultations," said Sitaram Yechury, after meeting Preident Ram Nath Kovind.

    "We informed the President that it is absolutely critical that these anti-farmer laws are taken back," said Rahul Gandhi, who was also part of the delegation.

    "There was a request from all opposition parties for in-depth discussion of farm bills and that it should be sent to select committee, but unfortunately, no suggestion was accepted and bills were passed in hurry," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

    "In this cold, the farmers are on the streets protesting peacefully, expressing their unhappiness. It is the duty of the government to resolve this issue," he added.

    Opposition parties, including the Congress, have extended their support to the farmers' agitation and demanded the repeal of the three laws.

    The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

    However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

    The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X