Farmers’ protest: Opposition delegation meets President, demand repeal of farm laws

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 09: A delegation of opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over concerns on the three new agriculture laws enacted by the Centre in September.

"We have given a memorandum to the President. We are asking to repeal agriculture laws and electricity amendment bill that were passed in anti-democratic manner without proper discussions and consultations," said Sitaram Yechury, after meeting Preident Ram Nath Kovind.

"We informed the President that it is absolutely critical that these anti-farmer laws are taken back," said Rahul Gandhi, who was also part of the delegation.

"There was a request from all opposition parties for in-depth discussion of farm bills and that it should be sent to select committee, but unfortunately, no suggestion was accepted and bills were passed in hurry," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"In this cold, the farmers are on the streets protesting peacefully, expressing their unhappiness. It is the duty of the government to resolve this issue," he added.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have extended their support to the farmers' agitation and demanded the repeal of the three laws.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.