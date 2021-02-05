Khalistan, the real intent: Why demand for repeal of farm laws is just an excuse

Farmers Protest: No ‘chakka jam’ in UP, Uttarakhand and Delhi on Saturday

New Delhi, Feb 05: The farmers will not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand on Saturday as part of the nationwide 'chakka jam' called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the united front of farmers protesting against new farm laws.

Farmer unions on Monday had announced a countrywide ''chakka jam'' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.