Farmers' Protest LIVE: Narendra Singh Tomar counters NCP chief Sharad Pawar on agri laws

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The farm laws have not affected the current MSP system and mandis, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Sunday as he expressed dismay over former agriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's tweets criticising the legislation.

In a series of tweets, Tomar said that Pawar had himself tried hard to bring the same agriculture reforms earlier. He then attached a point-by-point reply to Pawar's charges

Newest First Oldest First Entry/exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) “More than 100 persons are missing since January 26. We are compiling information on such persons so that we can take up the matter with the authorities,” said Morcha spokesperson Dr Darshan Pal. According to a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will collect data on such missing persons and the matter will be taken up with the authorities for formal action. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, on Sunday claimed that over 100 people were missing since the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, and it has set up a six-member committee to look into the matter. Tikait also said, "In this government, Rajnath (Singh) jee is being humiliated (Rajnath jee ki tauheen ho rahi hai iss sarkaar mein). There is nothing in the control of our MPs, they are feeling afraid, and their sympathy is with the farmers." In the video, he said, "Repeal this bill, this is a fire. This is a fire which will lead to many losses. (iss bill ko dabaa do, yeh aag hai, yeh bahut nuksaan ki aag hai). If the laws are repealed then the government does not stand to lose anything. The bills have put on hold for one-and-half years. Accept your fault, and hold talks." Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait has termed farm laws a "fire" (aag) which would lead to losses and has urged the Centre to repeal them. A video of Tikait speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar was shared on social media on Sunday. The Opposition leaders must be coming out of empathy. There's no point for them to look for votes here. We will talk to the government as we believe that the issue can only be solved with dialogue: Rakesh Tikait Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border. Former union minister Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet on Sunday, "Prime Minister says 3 farm laws are on pause for 18 months. This is as usual being too clever by half." This is the third 'mahapanchayat' of farmers in the region after a massive congregation in Muzaffarnagar on Friday and in Mathura on Saturday, both resolving to support the ongoing BKU-led protest at the Ghazipur border against the three new farm laws. The 'sarv khap mahapanchayat' took place at the Tehsil ground here with farmers pouring in from nearby districts as well in tractor-trollies, many of which are decked up with music systems, the tricolor and farmer unions' flags. The ripples of farmers' protest against the new agri laws on Delhi's borders spread further in western Uttar Pradesh with thousands of people converging for a 'mahapanchayat' on Sunday in Baghpat, the third such congregation in the region in as many days. As he (Sharad Pawar) is such a veteran leader, I would like to believe that he was genuinely misinformed of the facts. Now that he has the right facts, I hope he will also change his stand & also explain the benefits to our farmers: Tomar Under new ecosystem, mandis are not affected. Instead, they will be more competitive and cost-effective in terms of services and infrastructure; and both the systems will synergistically co-exist for the common interest of farmers: Tomar New Laws facilitate promotion of additional choice channel for farmers with choice to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere with hassle free movement in & outside state to realize competitive & better net price for their produce. This doesn’t affect current MSP system: NS Tomar Since he speaks with some experience and expertise on the issue, it was dismaying to see his tweets employ a mix of ignorance and misinformation on the agriculture reforms. Let me take this opportunity to present some facts: Tomar Sharad Pawar ji is a veteran politician and a former Union Agriculture Minister, who is also considered well-versed with the issues and solutions relating to Agriculture. He has himself tried hard to bring same agriculture reforms earlier: Union Agriculture Min Narendra Singh Tomar Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha writes to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh saying," AAP demands that you deploy Punjab Police in sufficient numbers to surround the camps where the peaceful protests are being held from all sides." Farmers deeply hurt by BJP's moves to defame them: Akhilesh Most of the farmers have remained peaceful, I appeal to them to negotiate with the government. Also, I want to caution that no movement in the world can be sorted through suppression: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik I emerged as a leader from farmers' movement and understand their cause. It is in the interest of nation to find a speedy solution to the issue. I urge the government to listen to their concerns, both sides should responsibly engage in talks: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik There won't be any agreement under pressure. We will hold discussions on the issue, Prime Minister is ours also, we are thankful for his initiative, we will respect it. We want our people to be released: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait Freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia has been arrested by Delhi Police for misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing public servant from discharging duties at Singhu border: Delhi Police In his first remarks on the violence and vandalism on Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation was “saddened by insult to the tricolour.” Alleging that farmers from Punjab are being beaten up by police and assaulted by goons at their protest site on Delhi borders, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to show unity and evolve a consensus on the way forward on the three contentious Central farm laws. Alleging that farmers from Punjab are being beaten up by police and assaulted by goons at their protest site on Delhi borders, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to show unity and evolve a consensus on the way forward on the three contentious Central farm laws. In his first remarks on the violence and vandalism on Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation was “saddened by insult to the tricolour.” The Delhi Police Welfare Mahasangh staged a protest on Saturday against the attack on police personal during the tractor rally violence in the national capital on Republic Day. The protesters demanded strict action against those who attacked police personnel during the tractor rally organised by farmers to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. "I urge the government not to stand on prestige as farmers are our own and have contributed to the freedom struggle. The government should not make it a prestige issue with our ann-datas," he said. We are in touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police and farmer leaders. We have deployed drones for security surveillance during farmers tractor rally: DCP East Delhi at Ghazipur border Farmers' tractors with tricolour are set to take out rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws from the Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link road. Farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws begins at Delhi's Dhansa border Farmers Republic Day tractor rally from Tikri border enters Delhi. Tractor rally from Singhu border reaches Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar The rally will proceed towards DTU-Shahbad-SB Dairy-Darwala- Bawana T-point- Kanjawala Chowk-Kharkhoda toll plaza According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes. A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. Bengaluru: Farmers in Channapatna join protests. Farmers hoists flag at Azad maidan in Mumbai Groups of farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade. Delhi: Locals in Swaroop Nagar shower flower petals on farmers as they carry out tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day ​Haryana: Drones put to use amid high security arrangements at Faridabad-Palwal border as farmers carry out tractor parade. We've to move towards Ring Road but police is stopping us. We've given them 45 mins to speak to their seniors. We're carrying out a peaceful parade. The route they are asking us to follow wasn't agreed upon: Satnam Singh Pannu, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee at Singhu Border They have cooperated with us and we are cooperating with them. It is our request that they continue to follow the route they are currently on: SS Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police at Singhu Border Protestors push through police barricading on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pandav Nagar Farmers and Police are arguing regarding the passage over tractor parade at Nagloi Chowk. Farmers protesting against agricultural reforms breached barricades and clashed on Tuesday with police in the capital, who fired tear gas to restrain them, shortly after a convoy of tractors trundled through the city's outskirts. Delhi: Protestors arrive near Pragati Maidan area from Ghazipur border, move towards central Delhi. Delhi: Farmers tractor rally reaches near ITO, Sarai Kale Khan from Ghazipur border #WATCH Protesting farmers reach ITO, break police barricades placed opposite Delhi Police headquarters #FarmLaws #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/F9HPrNNZF4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021 Protesting farmers reach ITO, break police barricades placed opposite Delhi Police headquarters Rally is going on peacefully. I don't have any knowledge of it. We are at Ghazipur and are releasing the traffic here: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) when asked about incidents of violence at some locations, during the tractor rally. Police use tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi. Delhi: Police officials sit on road in Nangloi to block the area where farmers holding tractor parade have reached Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed: DMRC A clash broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO in the national capital and tried to move towards Lutyen's Delhi, prompting the force to use lathicharge and tear gas shells against them. Farmers protest intensified in the national capital. Protesting farmers reach Red Fort in Delhi #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/SaN8uVn2CD — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021 Protesting farmers reach Red Fort in Delhi Delhi: Following farmer-police clash at ITO, a group of farmers reach Red Fort Delhi Police appeals to protesting farmers to not take law in their hands, asks them to maintain peace and head back to their pre-decided routes for tractor parade. In view of the farmers' tractor rally, the Gurugram Police erected concrete barriers and containers on both sides of the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48) near the NSG campus to stop the farmers from entering the national capital.