    Farmers' Protest LIVE: Narendra Singh Tomar counters NCP chief Sharad Pawar on agri laws

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The farm laws have not affected the current MSP system and mandis, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Sunday as he expressed dismay over former agriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's tweets criticising the legislation.

    In a series of tweets, Tomar said that Pawar had himself tried hard to bring the same agriculture reforms earlier. He then attached a point-by-point reply to Pawar's charges

    10:03 AM, 1 Feb
    Entry/exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)
    8:18 AM, 1 Feb
    “More than 100 persons are missing since January 26. We are compiling information on such persons so that we can take up the matter with the authorities,” said Morcha spokesperson Dr Darshan Pal.
    11:32 PM, 31 Jan
    According to a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will collect data on such missing persons and the matter will be taken up with the authorities for formal action.
    11:32 PM, 31 Jan
    The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, on Sunday claimed that over 100 people were missing since the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, and it has set up a six-member committee to look into the matter.
    10:43 PM, 31 Jan
    Tikait also said, "In this government, Rajnath (Singh) jee is being humiliated (Rajnath jee ki tauheen ho rahi hai iss sarkaar mein). There is nothing in the control of our MPs, they are feeling afraid, and their sympathy is with the farmers."
    10:43 PM, 31 Jan
    In the video, he said, "Repeal this bill, this is a fire. This is a fire which will lead to many losses. (iss bill ko dabaa do, yeh aag hai, yeh bahut nuksaan ki aag hai). If the laws are repealed then the government does not stand to lose anything. The bills have put on hold for one-and-half years. Accept your fault, and hold talks."
    10:43 PM, 31 Jan
    Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait has termed farm laws a "fire" (aag) which would lead to losses and has urged the Centre to repeal them. A video of Tikait speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar was shared on social media on Sunday.
    10:25 PM, 31 Jan
    The Opposition leaders must be coming out of empathy. There's no point for them to look for votes here. We will talk to the government as we believe that the issue can only be solved with dialogue: Rakesh Tikait Bharatiya Kisan Union leader
    6:54 PM, 31 Jan
    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border.
    6:35 PM, 31 Jan
    Former union minister Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet on Sunday, "Prime Minister says 3 farm laws are on pause for 18 months. This is as usual being too clever by half."
    5:59 PM, 31 Jan
    This is the third 'mahapanchayat' of farmers in the region after a massive congregation in Muzaffarnagar on Friday and in Mathura on Saturday, both resolving to support the ongoing BKU-led protest at the Ghazipur border against the three new farm laws.
    5:59 PM, 31 Jan
    The 'sarv khap mahapanchayat' took place at the Tehsil ground here with farmers pouring in from nearby districts as well in tractor-trollies, many of which are decked up with music systems, the tricolor and farmer unions' flags.
    5:58 PM, 31 Jan
    The ripples of farmers' protest against the new agri laws on Delhi's borders spread further in western Uttar Pradesh with thousands of people converging for a 'mahapanchayat' on Sunday in Baghpat, the third such congregation in the region in as many days.
    4:57 PM, 31 Jan
    As he (Sharad Pawar) is such a veteran leader, I would like to believe that he was genuinely misinformed of the facts. Now that he has the right facts, I hope he will also change his stand & also explain the benefits to our farmers: Tomar
    4:56 PM, 31 Jan
    Under new ecosystem, mandis are not affected. Instead, they will be more competitive and cost-effective in terms of services and infrastructure; and both the systems will synergistically co-exist for the common interest of farmers: Tomar
    4:56 PM, 31 Jan
    New Laws facilitate promotion of additional choice channel for farmers with choice to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere with hassle free movement in & outside state to realize competitive & better net price for their produce. This doesn’t affect current MSP system: NS Tomar
    4:56 PM, 31 Jan
    Since he speaks with some experience and expertise on the issue, it was dismaying to see his tweets employ a mix of ignorance and misinformation on the agriculture reforms. Let me take this opportunity to present some facts: Tomar
    4:55 PM, 31 Jan
    Sharad Pawar ji is a veteran politician and a former Union Agriculture Minister, who is also considered well-versed with the issues and solutions relating to Agriculture. He has himself tried hard to bring same agriculture reforms earlier: Union Agriculture Min Narendra Singh Tomar
    4:44 PM, 31 Jan
    Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha writes to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh saying," AAP demands that you deploy Punjab Police in sufficient numbers to surround the camps where the peaceful protests are being held from all sides."
    4:43 PM, 31 Jan
    3:17 PM, 31 Jan
    Most of the farmers have remained peaceful, I appeal to them to negotiate with the government. Also, I want to caution that no movement in the world can be sorted through suppression: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik
    3:17 PM, 31 Jan
    I emerged as a leader from farmers' movement and understand their cause. It is in the interest of nation to find a speedy solution to the issue. I urge the government to listen to their concerns, both sides should responsibly engage in talks: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik
    3:16 PM, 31 Jan
    There won't be any agreement under pressure. We will hold discussions on the issue, Prime Minister is ours also, we are thankful for his initiative, we will respect it. We want our people to be released: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait
    3:15 PM, 31 Jan
    Freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia has been arrested by Delhi Police for misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing public servant from discharging duties at Singhu border: Delhi Police
    3:15 PM, 31 Jan
    In his first remarks on the violence and vandalism on Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation was “saddened by insult to the tricolour.”
    3:15 PM, 31 Jan
    Alleging that farmers from Punjab are being beaten up by police and assaulted by goons at their protest site on Delhi borders, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to show unity and evolve a consensus on the way forward on the three contentious Central farm laws.
    3:14 PM, 31 Jan
    Alleging that farmers from Punjab are being beaten up by police and assaulted by goons at their protest site on Delhi borders, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to show unity and evolve a consensus on the way forward on the three contentious Central farm laws.
    3:14 PM, 31 Jan
    In his first remarks on the violence and vandalism on Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation was “saddened by insult to the tricolour.”
    3:14 PM, 31 Jan
    The Delhi Police Welfare Mahasangh staged a protest on Saturday against the attack on police personal during the tractor rally violence in the national capital on Republic Day. The protesters demanded strict action against those who attacked police personnel during the tractor rally organised by farmers to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.
    11:23 PM, 30 Jan
    "I urge the government not to stand on prestige as farmers are our own and have contributed to the freedom struggle. The government should not make it a prestige issue with our ann-datas," he said.
    REPUBLIC DAY News

    Read more about:

