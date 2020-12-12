Farmers' Protest: Kapil Sibal slams Centre, says PM Modi never listens to farmers' grievances

New Delhi, Dec 12: Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never listens to the grievances of the farmers as the protest by the farmers, camping at the Delhi borders entered its 17th day today.

Taking to Twitter, Sibal said, "Agitating Farmers; Prime Minister says:'Say something and listen to something (kuchh kahiye kuchh suniye);Since 2014 Modi ji:'You said everything and never listened,(aap ne sab kuchh kaha aur kabhi bhi na sunna)"

Earlier, Sibal had accused the government of not considering the suggestions put forward by the Opposition parties on farm laws and alleged that it does not hold comprehensive dialogue on legislations.

He said most legislations are not referred to parliamentary committees for scrutiny and because the government has a majority in Lok Sabha, "they really don't care".

Thousands of farmers are protesting in border areas of Delhi against recently enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.