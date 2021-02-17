To drum up support for stir, farmer leaders to hold meetings in West Bengal too

Farmers' Protest: Indian Railways diverts, cancels trains in Punjab, amid rail roko call

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 17: Farmers, who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws have called a four-hour rail blockade across the country from 12 noon to 4pm on Thursday (February 18) but the agitation has forced the Railways to either cancel or divert trains in Punjab on Wednesday.

According to a release issued by Northern Railway, the farmers' agitation in the state, the Darbhanga-Amritsar Express special train, which was to start on Wednesday, will remain cancelled.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams Centre of being 'grossly negligent' about COVID-19

While rail blockades by farmers across the state, which started in September-end, were lifted in November, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continue to block passenger trains at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district.

Though the protesters have been sitting outside the station on a symbolic protest since November, the Railways have not run passenger trains on the route since the farmers have declared they will allow only goods trains.

Uttar Pradesh: Officials find Rs 1.4 crore unclaimed cash in train

The Nanded-Amritsar Express has been terminated at Chandigarh. Consequently, the Amritsar-Nanded Express will start its journey from Chandigarh and remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar.

Meanwhile, the Korba-Amritsar Express has been short terminated at Ambala. The Amritsar-Korba Express will start its journey from Ambala and remain partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

The Ajmer-Amritsar Express has been terminated at Jalandhar City and will originate from Jalandhar City with the cancellation of the service between Jalandhar City and Amritsar.