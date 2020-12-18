Farmers' Protest: Farmers stage protest in Delhi borders, traffic disrupted on key routes

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 18: Protest against the Centre's new farm laws entered fourth Week with thousands of farmers camping at border points of Delhi adamant on their demands to repeal the three farm laws. There was disruption of traffic movement on key routes in the national capital.

According to reports, farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points have led to closure of several routes in Delhi.

Delhi Traffic Police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Jharoda (only single carriageway/road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Delhi records bone-chilling cold as mercury dips to 3.5 degrees Celsius

Gazipur border also remains closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders.

At the Chilla border, one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic. However, other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.

It can be seen that the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.