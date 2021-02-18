Disha, Nikita, Shantanu, PJF were part of WhatsApp group to discuss creation of toolkit

Farmers' Protest: Farmers call for 'rail roko' protest today

New Delhi, Feb 18: In a recent development, the railways has deployed as many as 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force across the country with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal ahead of the four-hour rail roko protest called as part of the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws passed in September.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protest, last week announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislation. On Wednesday, Director-General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar appealed for peace and said they will liaison with district administrations and have a control room to monitor the protest.

Here is all you need to know:

a. Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will be their focus.

b. The SKM had said that the rail blockade will be held across the country from 12pm to 4pm.

c. Northern railways is expecting the rail roko to be concentrated in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

d. No decision was immediately taken on train movement in the backdrop of the blockade.

e. They have identified around 80 trains which run through potentially sensitive areas and most of them would have crossed them before 12pm.

f. Railway unions, which had earlier supported the farmers' movement, have distanced themselves from the rail roko protest.