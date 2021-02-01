Farmers' Protest: Delhi witnesses heavy traffic; Check latest traffic advisory

New Delhi, Feb 01: In a recent development, commuters in the national capital are seen facing heavy traffic jams as Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at several points today (February 01) due to the farmers' agitation.

The farmers have continued to camp at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders amid heavy security deployment for over two months now. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police have alerted commuters about the traffic affected areas and have suggested alternative routes.

Here are the recent traffic updates for today

a. Traffic will remain affected on Road No 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to the closing of the border.

b. The suggested diversion points include Akshardham Setu towards Akshardham, NH-9, Max Hospital cut NH-24 towards Hassanpur depot, Ghazipur roundabout towards Anand Vihar, Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi, Kondli Pul towards Ghazipur roundabout.

c. The diversion points are open at 10.05 am and from the point of NH No 9, NH No 24 open from the UPPER side Uttar Pradesh Gate towards Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said the entry or exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border stations were closed.