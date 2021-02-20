YouTube
    Farmers' Protest: Arvind Kejriwal invites farm leaders for dialogue at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

    New Delhi, Feb 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to hold a meeting with farmer leaders on Sunday at the Vidhan Sabha. According to reports, farm laws and other issues related to the farmers will be taken up in the meeting. The announcement was made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from its official Twitter account.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    "Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal invites farmer leaders for dialogue in Delhi Vidhan Sabha tomorrow. AAP stands with our farmers," AAP said in a tweet.

    Farmers' Protest: Farmers warn to take protests to Kolkata, rally on February 26

    CM Kejriwal has been a critic of the three farm laws and has said that the party will extend support to peaceful agitation by farmers. While condemning the violence that took place in the national capital on January 26, Kejriwal had called for peaceful agitations and said that a 'nation where farmers are unhappy can never prosper'.

    "But the violence will not lead to the end of the farmers' movement, the issues still remain so the movement cannot end. We have to peacefully extend our support to the protesting farmers," Kejriwal had said.

    Meanwhile, the farmers have warned that they will be intensifying their protests in the days to come. After the Rail Roko Andolan held on Thursday, Kisan leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers may hold a rally in Kolkata to take the farmers protests to poll-bound West Bengal.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 20, 2021, 13:50 [IST]
