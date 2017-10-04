Farmers on ‘zameen samadhi’ against land acquisition in Rajasthan

In a unique way of protest against the civic administration, farmers partially buried themselves to express their displeasure against acquisition of their lands by Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for housing projects in Neendar village, Rajasthan.

Around 22 farmers partially buried themselves in neck-deep in sand pits at Ninder village on the outskirts of Jaipur since Monday. They have been protesting against the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) notice to acquire 1,300 bigha of agricultural land for a housing scheme.

Nagendra Singh Shekhawat, coordinator of Ninder Bachao Kisan Yuva Samiti, told The Tribune that the state government was taking their protest lightly. "In the last 15 days, no government representative has taken the initiative to listen to our pleas against land acquisition.Farmers are pushing for their demands for the past seven years," Shekhawat who also took 'zameen samadhi' claimed.

Around 22 farmers partially buried themselves in neck-deep in sand pits at Ninder village on the outskirts of Jaipur since Monday. Courtesy: ANI news

Women farmers, with their bodies buried till neck in pits, stage 'Satyagrah' protest against forced aquisition of their land by Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) at Nindar Village in Jaipur on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Farmers, with bodies buried till neck in pits, stage 'Satyagrah' protest against forced aquisition of their land by Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) at Nindar Village in Jaipur on Monday. PTI Photo

Families of hundreds of other farmers sat near the ground in support of farmers who launched the ‘zameen samadhi satyagrah' since Gandhi Jayanti. Courtesy: ANI news

Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 13:10 [IST]
