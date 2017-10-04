Farmers on ‘zameen samadhi’ against land acquisition in Rajasthan

In a unique way of protest against the civic administration, farmers partially buried themselves to express their displeasure against acquisition of their lands by Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for housing projects in Neendar village, Rajasthan.

Around 22 farmers partially buried themselves in neck-deep in sand pits at Ninder village on the outskirts of Jaipur since Monday. They have been protesting against the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) notice to acquire 1,300 bigha of agricultural land for a housing scheme.

Nagendra Singh Shekhawat, coordinator of Ninder Bachao Kisan Yuva Samiti, told The Tribune that the state government was taking their protest lightly. "In the last 15 days, no government representative has taken the initiative to listen to our pleas against land acquisition.Farmers are pushing for their demands for the past seven years," Shekhawat who also took 'zameen samadhi' claimed.