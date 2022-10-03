YouTube
    Farmers hold 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amritsar, Oct 03: Farmers in Amritsar on Monday held 'rail roko' agitation for three hours on the anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri Incident.

    "Farmers under the aegis of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee hold rail roko agitation for 3 hours to mark the first anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri incident," tweeted ANI.

    Farmers under the aegis of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee hold rail roko agitation for 3 hours to mark the first anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri incident
    Farmers under the aegis of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee hold rail roko agitation for 3 hours to mark the first anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri incident

    In the pictures, it can be seen that several farmers were sitting on the rail tracks. The even used tents on the tracks.

    It's to be recalled that eight people, including four farmers, were reportedly killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

    1 lakh rupees cheques to 100 farmers' families1 lakh rupees cheques to 100 farmers' families

    The violence erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area on October 3 last year.

    It was reported that one of the cars allegedly mowed down the protestors in which four farmers had died.

    farmers agitation amritsar anniversary

    Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 13:46 [IST]
