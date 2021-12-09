Farmers' protest to end on Wednesday? No one is going home until everything is resolved: Rakesh Tikait

Farmers call off year long protest after govt agrees to demands

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 09: The farmers protesting at the borders of the National Capital have decided to end their year long movement following intense negotiations initiated by the Union Home Minister.

The move comes in the wake of the Centre accepting the demands of the farmers which include withdrawal of all agitation related cases and compensation to the families of the farmers who had died during the course of the movement against the three farm laws.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the farmers' union had said last evening that the protest will be called off by 12 noon on Thursday. However they wold do so only after they receive the final copy of the government's final proposal.

The government has handed over a letter with the promise of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing of cases immediately. As far as the matter of compensation is concerned the UP and Haryana government have given their consent in principle.

The six demands made by the farmers were:

Compensation to all the families of the agitating farmers who died during the course of agitation. No criminal liability to farmers in the cases of stubble burning. Withdrawal of all the agitation-related cases registered during this protest in all states and Union territories, or under central government agencies, etc. The government has to discuss the Electricity Amendment Bill with the SKM or with other farmers' unions before bringing it up in Parliament. A committee to discuss minimum support price (MSP) is to be formed The ongoing policy on MSP and its procurement in the country will continue as it is.