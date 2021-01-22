YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 22: Traders' body CAIT on Thursday said the ongoing farmers' agitation in Delhi-NCR has caused a business loss of nearly Rs 50,000 crore.

    Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said the government's fresh proposal to keep farm laws in abeyance for one-and-a-half year and constitute a joint committee with farmer leaders "is quite justified and reasonable which indicates its willingness to resolve the crisis".

    Farmers’ agitation has caused business loss of 50k crore in Delhi-NCR

    Khandelwal said that therefore, now, the farmers should accept this proposal in the larger interest of farming community and those engaged in agriculture trade, and call off their agitation.

    No headway at police-farmer unions meeting on Republic Day tractor parade

    If farmers still do not accept the proposal of the government, it will be construed that they are not interested in solution but certain divisive forces are more willing to create problems, he added.

    Khandelwal appealed to the government that traders should also be given representation in proposed joint committee.

    "If any agreement is achieved without taking the traders into confidence, the farm (law) issue will remain in controversy and all exercise of the government may prove to be futile.

    "We look for a comprehensive solution of the contentious issue, and legitimate interest of all stakeholders needs to be protected," he said.

    Story first published: Friday, January 22, 2021, 8:16 [IST]
