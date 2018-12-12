Home News India Farmer who sent Rs 1,064 to PMO to protest poor crop price asked to pay the money online

New Delhi, Dec 12: Recently, a farmer in distress from Maharashtra named Sanjay Sathe sent his entire earning by selling onions to the prime minister's office or PMO (a meagre Rs 1,064 earned by selling 750 kgs of onions!). His 'Gandhigiri' was a representation of the frustrating situation the peasants of the country are facing today.

However, far from receiving any relief after letting the authorities know his poor condition, Sathe was in for more shock. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the resident of Nashik's Naitale village was asked by the PMO to take back the money order and pay the money he wanted through online transfer since 'they don't accept money orders'.

While Sathe told Dainik Bhaskar that he had hoped that his contribution would help the distressed farmers in some way, the Nashik district administration came under heavy criticism for reportedly investigating the man's political affiliation. Sathe himself was stunned by the development and said instead of probing the reasons behind the farmers' distress, the authorities are looking for his political affiliation. He said he is just a farmer and doesn't have any political connection.

Sathe has two acres of land near Nashik. He grew onions on an acre and grapes on the other one acre. The onion yield was good and the man was hopeful that it would fetch him a good return after spending almost Rs 75,000. But his pleasure was shortlived after he reached Lasalgaon, which has Asia's onions' largest wholesale market. He learned there that the prices of onion plummeted to Re 1 that day and he could manage to get just Rs 1,064. Out of frustration, he sent the money to the PMO.