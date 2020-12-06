YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmer protests: India won’t hold discussions with foreign nations on internal issues

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 06: Amidst the growing criticism from foreign nations on the farmer protest, the Narendra Modi government has hardened its stance.

    Farmer protests: India won’t hold discussions with foreign nations on internal issues

    Comments have been made by Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, a spokesperson of the United Nations and 36 parliamentarians from the United Kingdom on the ongoing farmer protests in India.

    New Delhi has maintained that the comments made by foreign leaders is unacceptable and amounts to interference. Sources in New Delhi tell OneIndia that India would not hold discussions with any foreign nation on the internal affairs of the country.

    Here to ensure peace, not fight says Khalsa Fauj after taking over security of farmers

    Delhi is also planning to send across a message to the United Kingdom after the 36 British parliamentarians had asked their foreign secretary, Domnic Raab to take up with the Indian government, the issue relating to the farmers.

    Meanwhile External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar is likely to skip the Canada led COVID-19 strategy meeting. New Delhi has informed Ottawa that EAM Jaishankar will not attend the meeting that is to take place on December 7 due to "scheduling issues."

    India has called the remarks by foreign leaders on protests by farmers as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted" as the matter pertained to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india farmers justin trudeau

    Story first published: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 9:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X