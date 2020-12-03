YouTube
    Farmers’ groups end discussions with Centre, next meeting on Dec 5

    New Delhi, Dec 03: In the meeting with central government at Vigyan Bhavan, leaders from the farmer unions have suggested to the government to call for a special session of parliament to repel the farm laws. Next round of talks between the two sides scheduled for 5 December, reports ANI.

    Farmer press for special session of Parliament to repel farm laws in meeting with government

    Amid the fourth round of discussion between the Centre and the farmers over the three farm laws at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan on Thursday, farmer unions decided to boycott government-served food and beverages.

    "We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food, we will eat that," a farmer leader said during lunch break.

    In his reply to the farmer unions' leaders at the Vigyan Bhavan meeting, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops would not be changed, reports ANI.

