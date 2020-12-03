Farmers’ groups end discussions with Centre, next meeting on Dec 5

Farmers should flag specific issues in laws, Govt ready to look into them: Narendra Singh Tomar

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 03: In the meeting with central government at Vigyan Bhavan, leaders from the farmer unions have suggested to the government to call for a special session of parliament to repel the farm laws. Next round of talks between the two sides scheduled for 5 December, reports ANI.

Amid the fourth round of discussion between the Centre and the farmers over the three farm laws at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan on Thursday, farmer unions decided to boycott government-served food and beverages.

"We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food, we will eat that," a farmer leader said during lunch break.

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmer leaders have food during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the talk with the government is underway. A farmer leader says, "We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food". pic.twitter.com/wYEibNwDlX — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

In his reply to the farmer unions' leaders at the Vigyan Bhavan meeting, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops would not be changed, reports ANI.