    Farmer leader slams Deep Sidhu, calls him a BJP worker

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 27: Condemning violence at Republic Day in New Delhi, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has alleged that it was planned by "some elements."

    He also said he takes the responsibility of the mayhem that was unleashed upon Delhi as the tractor rally by protesting farmers went off the designated route and clashed with police.

    Farmers protest

    "Deep Sidhu is not a Sikh, he is a worker of the BJP. There is a picture of him with the PM. This is a movement of farmers and will remain so," Rakesh Tikait of BKU has said.

